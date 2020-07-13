News Alert
Local couple survives coronavirus, donates plasma

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local couple who has recovered from COVID-19 is now helping other patients battle the virus. Claire Syroid and Don Lifke are now giving convalescent plasma which helps patients fight the virus by using the antibodies in their blood as well as help researchers find a cure. They say this is the second time they’ve donated and are encouraging others who have recovered from COVID-19 to do the same.

“It’s so easy to do and I know that they will regenerate antibodies regenerate, so why not just keep giving as long as we can to help save lives and give people a chance,” said Syroid. The couple tested positive back in March. Both were asymptomatic.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

