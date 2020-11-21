Local couple delivers cards, gifts to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple is working to bring smiles to the faces of COVID patients and those caring for them. The couple, who asked to remain anonymous, delivered more than 250 cards and around 100 gifts to nurses, doctors, and patients at the University of New Mexico Hospital Friday morning.

They reached out to neighbors earlier this week seeing if anyone wanted to help brighten the spirits of those battling COVID-19 in our hospitals. They were flooded with handwritten notes, Christmas advent calendars, and more. “It was so incredibly heartwarming to see the response. When it comes down to it, New Mexicans want to do good by each other, and we just need more opportunities to unite together for good things,” the couple said. They hope to make more deliveries to other hospitals.

