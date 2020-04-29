Local construction company makes sneeze guards for businesses throughout the state

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – One local construction company is making sure businesses throughout the state will be ready to open up safely when the time comes. Earl Freeman is the owner of Freeman’s Finest Construction.

He says his company has installed 400 to 500 sneeze guards and other physical barriers made out of plexiglass for businesses across the state to ensure their employees and customers are safe. Freeman says they’ve worked with a number of entities throughout New Mexico like dental offices, restaurants, community centers and libraries.

“Given me a way to put my crews together and keep them busy at the same thing keep the city safe so we’re concentrating on Albuquerque, we’re concentrating on areas that really need it,” said Freeman.

Freeman says his company helped install plexiglass barriers at six different city buildings in Grants. The mayor of Grants asked them to install them before businesses in the city reopened there on Monday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources