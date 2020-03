Local company sells toilet paper to seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is making sure seniors in our community have toilet paper amid the shortage and hoarding we’ve seen.

Tuesday, Roses Southwest Papers held a sale for seniors only. They allowed each senior to buy a case, even loaded it up for them. It was much appreciated.

Resident Leo Sandoval says he and his wife have had a hard time getting supplies because they’re afraid of the crowds at the stores.

Roses will hold another sale for the general public tomorrow. The limit is one case as well.

