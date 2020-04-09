Local company donates 100 masks to APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local manufacturing company is donating protective gear to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Southwest Composite Works donated 100 masks to APD on Thursday and will be giving several hundred more to essential workers in need as well. “We believe that the first responders need to protect us and that we need to be protected so donating to the police department was what we wanted to do,” said the owner of Southwest Composite Works, John Growth.

The company took an innovative approach when designing these masks. The masks are tight-fitting and reusable and include a replaceable fabric and filter that can easily be disinfected.

Those wanting to purchase masks can do so by visiting theguardianppe.com.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources