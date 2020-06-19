Local company creates sanitizing robots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company has built a sanitizing robot that’s being used right here in Albuquerque. The robot is called “Breezy One” and it can cover a lot of ground, fast.

“Breezy can go in quickly and efficiently, disinfect a hundred thousand square feet in an hour and a half… while the janitorial staff is off doing something else that’s part of their work. We’re in a time of such uncertainty with so much fear and being able to do something that not only reassures staff that they are working in a safe environment but makes that facility safe for the public,” said Kimberly Corbitt with Build with Robots.

Build with Robots created the Breezy One because of the COVID pandemic. The company teamed up with “Fetch Robotics” of the silicon valley and says it’s specifically designed for large spaces like airports and factories.

The Albuquerque International Sunport currently has four breezy ones cruising around cleaning the facility. The robot has been used before at the Electric Playhouse. It’s been at the Sunport for about a week.

“The disinfecting procedure begins each night after the last flight departs… Breezy One has the terminals digitally mapped out so they are programmed to sanitize the entire space in a very efficient hands-free and safe manner. And the disinfecting space can be re-entered in as little as two hours, with no harmful residue to employees or passengers,” said Jonathan Small a spokesperson for the Sunport.

The sanitizing spray being used by the robots was made at Sandia labs. The company is in talks with other airports to use them there as well. News 13 reached out to APS and we are told the district is aware of products like these but they will consider cost when purchasing cleaning equipment.

