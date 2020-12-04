Local community comes together to give aid to Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As families suffer during the pandemic, New Mexicans are coming together to help others. On Thursday, it was a community-wide effort tin Albuquerque to get supplies to one of the hardest hit areas of the state.

With high infection rates and low resources, the Navajo Nation has faced devastating loss from the pandemic. However, help is on the way for families there, after an Albuquerque woman made it her mission. “In April, I started to read the newspaper and realized the tragedy that was occurring just two hours form my front door, out on the Navajo Reservation,” said Christine Glidden, founder of the non-profit organization, “Woman 2 Be.”

Glidden took action and started collecting donations. “Every two weeks, we would bring it out to various chapters in this one central area that is terribly remote and terribly at risk,” Glidden said.

She said delivering the goods has been an eye-opening experience. “One-third of the people in this area are living with no running water, no electricity, no wi-fi, and few of them have phones,” said Glidden.

The operation kept growing. “Eventually, we were given grants by the Rotary International Foundation and ABQ Community Foundation and now, we’re in the position where we can buy food,” Glidden said. But Thursday was a special occasion, a community-wide effort to help fellow New Mexicans.

“Including Kirtland Air Force Base, Core, which is Sean Penn’s organization, my own organization, Dream Lab and gosh, several other organizations,” said Glidden. Even Farmer’s Insurance brought hundreds of blankets, jackets, 35 tons of supplies, all on the way to help New Mexicans in some of the hardest hit areas during the pandemic.

Harold Smith helps drive the goods to his community. “They’re very appreciative,” said Smith. He says it’s nice to see people in need haven’t been forgotten.

“I have made connections with people that I would never know, and now, I have these people who show me, really what’s valuable in life,” Glidden said. Her organization also donated more than 800 kits of menstrual supplies to help women on the Navajo Nation who don’t have access or money. Those interested in donating can do so online on the Women 2 Be website.