Local coffee shop adds DJ to the mix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local coffee shop is hoping to uplift the community in a unique way.

“Keeping the mood alive and up and playing music for the people who come in and us who are the last ones standing working,” Zendo Coffee Barista Nestor Escamilla said. In hopes of bringing in some positive energy, Escamilla is now using his DJ skills at the front of the store.

Owner Pilar Westell says she has had to let go of all of her workers and Nestor is the only one still helping her. She says she has seen a positive response from customers.