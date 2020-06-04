Local coalition offers civil legal resources for people affected by COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexicans grapple with the health crisis and related economic downturn, a local coalition is working to connect them with legal resources. The New Mexico Commission on Access to Justice says there has been a surge in people seeking help with situations like evictions and home foreclosures as well as the loss of job benefits. The groups include organizations like New Mexico Legal Aid and the Center on Law and Poverty.

“Now more than ever, we need the resources that civil legal services will bring to dealing with the thousands of new cases around the state,” said Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon in a press release, who sits on the Commission on Access to Justice. “People will need help trying to survive this pandemic and civil legal services should be there to help people in need.”

They say other areas of help include cases involving domestic violence. They are offering guidance for people affected by the crisis.

“What’s coming is going to be a wave of crisis situations in the lives of our citizens,” said Justice Bacon in the same press release. “We need to be there to help people.”

If you need help, you can call the legal service helpline at 833-LGL-HELP.

