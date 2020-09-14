Local churches hold ‘Faith Over Fear’ event in Belen

Coronavirus New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – About 100 New Mexicans gathered in Belen on Sunday evening to call on people to go back to church despite the pandemic. At least 11 local congregations held a “Faith Over Fear” protest near Belen City Hall.

Some churches called on the governor to loosen restrictions for houses of worship. However, their main message was that COVID-19 shouldn’t prevent people from going to church.

“The very name ‘churches’ means assembling together. You can’t be a church and not assemble. It doesn’t even equate,” said Raymond Jaramillo, pastor at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley.

Churches are allowed 40% capacity under the current health order.

