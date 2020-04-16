Local childcare centers left out of federal economic relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local daycare is asking parents for help to get federal funding.

The federal government recently passed the CARES Act which includes relief measures for American businesses and families. La Petite Academy says the legislation does not include assistance for child care services.

They say they need the funds to help pay staff and cover costs like rent. The academy is asking people to sign a petitions.

Once they have enough signatures, they will send the petition to Congress.

