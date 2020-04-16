Live Now
US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan

Local childcare centers left out of federal economic relief

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local daycare is asking parents for help to get federal funding.

The federal government recently passed the CARES Act which includes relief measures for American businesses and families. La Petite Academy says the legislation does not include assistance for child care services.

They say they need the funds to help pay staff and cover costs like rent. The academy is asking people to sign a petitions.

Once they have enough signatures, they will send the petition to Congress.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞