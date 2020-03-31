Local cheerleaders perform state routine from home

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico cheerleaders isn’t letting the current situation quiet their spirit.
Jennifer Jaramillo sent a video of the Bernalillo High School cheerleaders performing their state routine. They didn’t get a chance to perform in front of a crowd because the New Mexico State Spirit Competition that was supposed to be held over the weekend was obviously canceled due to the coronavirus.
High school cheerleaders from across the entire state come to Albuquerque every year to perform.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico