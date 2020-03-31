Local cheerleaders perform state routine from home

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico cheerleaders isn’t letting the current situation quiet their spirit.

Jennifer Jaramillo sent a video of the Bernalillo High School cheerleaders performing their state routine. They didn’t get a chance to perform in front of a crowd because the New Mexico State Spirit Competition that was supposed to be held over the weekend was obviously canceled due to the coronavirus.

High school cheerleaders from across the entire state come to Albuquerque every year to perform.

