Local businesses react to governor’s announcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of stores are relieved after hearing they can finally reopen, other businesses are disappointed. Blackman’s Championship Martial Arts have been closed for almost nine weeks and it’s been devastating. They were hoping and looking forward to opening this week.

“We can clean between each class. We can register in advance so we have limited amounts of people here. We have already thoroughly cleaned the dojang,” said Phillip and Kristine Blackman.

The Blackman’s argue gyms and other places that will remain closed should be given the opportunity to operate like other businesses that are opening.

