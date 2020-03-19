Local businesses cope with new normal of no sit-down customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday all indoor seating at restaurants had to be closed, by order of the governor. Those establishments are adjusting to their new normal.

At Frontier where there’s usually a constant flow of foot traffic, is anything but. The owner says they’re doing their best, taking the situation day by day. “It is challenging, but we are still serving food and we’re keeping the staff in tact and so far we’re still doing enough business to stay open and of course we’re encouraging people to come on in,” said Larry Rainosek.

Rainosek is the owner of Frontier and says they’re front counter is open for to-go orders. They have also set up a register at the back door so people can call in orders and the staff will bring your food out to you in the parking spots.

Rainosek says when they were limited to half capacity in their dinning area, their sales were down 50 percent, so now they’re anticipating it to drop more. Other restaurants like Uncle T’s in Rio Rancho, have altered their menu to cater to families’ needs.

“With all this going on, we’re expanding to do family-style dinners that people can just come pick up and have dinner ready to go,” said TJ Montoya, the co-owner. The restaurant usually sells what they call sang-whiches, along with stews and salads but they are adding large orders to go for families in a meal prep setting that you can take home and warm up.

The governor’s order is in effect until April 10.