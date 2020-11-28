Local business owners get creative for Small Business Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has made 2020 a tough year to own a small business. Now on small business Saturday, they’re facing another challenge: being forced to remain closed on what is one of their most successful days of the year.

Most of Kimberly Apodaca’s customers are used to walking into her boutique, Andy and Edie on Central in Nob Hill, to try on clothes and accessories. This year, the shopping experience is much different. “In the beginning, it wasn’t as bad because we have a supportive community, I was confident we would be okay,” said Apodaca.

Her store, like most small businesses, is closed because of the state’s public health order. For Small Business Saturday, she’s getting creative. Apodaca went live on Instagram, giving customers an opportunity to purchase something they like from the comfort of their couch.

She’s not the only one switching up her business model, we saw signs like this one on a lot of Nob Hill storefronts on Saturday morning, offering curbside service. Ooh Ahh Jewelry is offering virtual appointments so you can find the perfect gift for a loved one.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce says it’s more important now than ever before to shop small. “Support your neighbors, friends, and relatives. Let’s get through this all together,” said Ernie C’Debaca, the President of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The city is also holding a Grab and Go Gift Shop with 50 local vendors this weekend. You can pick up anything purchased in the Grab and Go Gift Shop on December 5, at the Albuquerque Museum.