Local business’ Giving Table helps their community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business is starting a movement to make sure his neighbors have what they need during the pandemic.

Vigil’s Jerky near 2nd and Los Ranchos set up a Giving Table this weekend, which they stocked with essential items. Neighbors can stock up on paper towels, canned goods, medical supplies, and anything else they need. Jeremy Peck, CEO of Vigil’s Jerky, says the community has donated considerable amounts of goods in return.

Peck says the table shows that everybody is still caring and loving in his community during this time of crisis. “We asked the community if anybody had any abundant supplies themselves if they’d be willing to contribute to the Giving Table. It’s been amazing the type of outpour and outreach we’ve seen in the past 48 hours,” he said.

Peck estimates about 2,500 people have taken advantage of the Giving Table. He also wants to remind the community to continue to support local businesses.

