Local brewery debuts new IPA to help beer industry workers

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico brewery is helping beer industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Ex Novo brewery in Corrales is celebrating its one-year anniversary, launching its new All Together IPA in collaboration with a New York brewery. About 800 breweries around the world have participated, brewing the Hazy IPA recipe.

Proceeds will go towards aid for employees in the beer industry severely impacted by the pandemic. “It’s specifically attacking industries like ours, it seems like. Beer is supposed to bring people together, and it’s all about this community aspect is everything we’re driving for,” says Joel Gregory, Founder of Ex Novo Brewing Co. “To be able to do a release like this and make a good amount of beer and sell it off is definitely lucky.”

The beer is available in four packs. New Mexico breweries are allowed to sell growlers and cans to go as part of the public health order.

