Local breweries weather impact of coronavirus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every business has been impacted in some way by the coronavirus, especially New Mexico breweries.

“It’s, it’s really hefty. We’re hopeful that a lot of breweries will make it ou to this, but we’re also realistic that some won’t,” said Leah Black, Executive Director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. On Wednesday, the Governor ordered all restaurants and breweries to be limited to take-out or delivery only.

Since then, a few breweries have closed down with others lifting their hours and cutting back on employees. The New Mexico Brewers Guild hopes the community can help businesses by eating and drinking local. “This is the time we really lean on each other. Although we’re apart, we’re together and we’re hoping the community will do all you can even if it means buying gift certificates for breweries, restaurants, and businesses when this is all said and done, so we can have a big party and celebrate,” Black said.

The Brewers Guild has a full list of breweries that are still open across New Mexico on their website.

