Local balloon company offering Good Friday flights over Tomé Hill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Good Friday pilgrimage is a long-standing tradition that draws thousands. With pilgrimages canceled this year due to the pandemic, one local ballooning company is offering an alternative that will take pilgrims to new heights.

A trio of crosses sits at the very top of Tomé Hill. “It’s a good climb, you are sacrificing by climbing,” says Andrea Padilla, President of the Tomé Land Grant Association. Each Good Friday, before COVID, thousands would trek to the top, to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. “It’s a very very deep, spiritual, religious, deep-rooted, deep meaning to them,” Padilla says.

This year, hot air balloon company, Fly Albuquerque, is offering a new way to honor the tradition, with a Good Friday flight over Tomé Hill. “I think a lot of people will experience more spiritual-ness. Sometimes when you look at it from up-down, you get that spiritual feeling,” Padilla says.

Pilot Brittany Campbell says she was looking for a way to give back to the Tomé Hill Land Grant Association. “We’ll have five or six balloons out and these are all pilots I work with all the time and trust,” Campbell says.

The flight costs $300. Campbell says they are hoping to book 15 to 20 passengers. The land grant officials plan on using the donation to help local students. “It will go directly to a scholarship,” Padilla says.

Even though the Archdiocese of Santa Fe canceled the Tomé hill and Chimayo group pilgrimages again this year, the archdiocese doesn’t own or control Tomé Hill so, land grant officials say people are welcome this Good Friday. “I believe there will still be a lot of people still hiking to the top of Tomé and we’ll be able to fly over and see that. They’ll be able to see the balloons. Everybody loves seeing balloons, so it will be a mutually exciting event,” Campbell says.

Campbell says if the Good Friday flights have to be canceled due to weather, they will reschedule for another day. The money will still go to the Tomé Land Grant Association.