Local balloon artist participates in global project

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local balloon artist is bringing joy to her neighborhood with her Easter decorations.

Pop! Balloon owner Rose Flores set up a special display at her home in Albuquerque. It features balloon arches, a balloon cross and even a giant orange carrot. She’s among more than 1,600 balloon artists from around the world participating in the so-called One Million Bubbles of Hope project. The goal is to bring happiness to families during the crisis.

“We still want to remind people there is happiness and there is goodness out there, and if balloons can’t make people smile, then who can? Or what can?” said Flores. She says the balloon sculptures will be on display through the week as part of a scavenger hunt for local kids.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞