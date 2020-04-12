Local balloon artist participates in global project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local balloon artist is bringing joy to her neighborhood with her Easter decorations.

Pop! Balloon owner Rose Flores set up a special display at her home in Albuquerque. It features balloon arches, a balloon cross and even a giant orange carrot. She’s among more than 1,600 balloon artists from around the world participating in the so-called One Million Bubbles of Hope project. The goal is to bring happiness to families during the crisis.

“We still want to remind people there is happiness and there is goodness out there, and if balloons can’t make people smile, then who can? Or what can?” said Flores. She says the balloon sculptures will be on display through the week as part of a scavenger hunt for local kids.

