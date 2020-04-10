Local bagpiper entertains neighbors in west downtown Albuquerque

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lone bagpiper in west downtown drew dozens of spectators to enjoy the concert from afar. Claire Reardon is joining bagpipers around the world playing at sunset for anyone who wants to listen.

It’s something bagpipe societies have called on their members to do. “Just to remind people the pipers exist and show solidarity because this is the time, starting spring and moving into summer when pipe bands would get together and strut our stuff and show off,” said Reardon.

Reardon is not the only bagpiper in the metro entertaining her neighbors. Andrew Mackrory is doing the same thing in Rio Rancho.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞