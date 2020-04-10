Local bagpiper entertains neighbors in west downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lone bagpiper in west downtown drew dozens of spectators to enjoy the concert from afar. Claire Reardon is joining bagpipers around the world playing at sunset for anyone who wants to listen.

It’s something bagpipe societies have called on their members to do. “Just to remind people the pipers exist and show solidarity because this is the time, starting spring and moving into summer when pipe bands would get together and strut our stuff and show off,” said Reardon.

Reardon is not the only bagpiper in the metro entertaining her neighbors. Andrew Mackrory is doing the same thing in Rio Rancho.

