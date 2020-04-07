Local artists release song of hope for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Larry Lorenzo from Alamogordo wrote the words and music to the song called ‘You Make a Difference‘ spreading the message that each person can help lift everyone up in some small way.

Della from Las Cruces provided the vocals with video editing by Eduardo Barraza from Tularosa.

