Local artist’s pandemic-inspired exhibit opens in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Famed local artist Judy Chicago’s newest exhibit opened at her “Through the Flower” art space in Belen on Saturday. “The smoke is confined. Confined, in stairs, confined by fence, confined by growth, and I thought it would be an interesting metaphor for how we feel now,” said Chicago.

The exhibit, called “Confined,” consists of smoke prints done in the artist’s backyards in Albuquerque and Belen. Chicago says she wanted to find a way to capture the pandemic and originally wanted to take the prints all across the beautiful New Mexico landscape but was ultimately “confined” to her home once the state entered lockdown.

She says the exhibit is also a way to help the gallery’s neighbors during the pandemic. “We opened this show in support of a neighborhood. One of the reasons we opened “Through the Flower” art space was to help the economic growth in Belen, which we really need,” Chicago said. Information on how to see the exhibit is available on the Through the Flower website.