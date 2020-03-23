Local artists looking to St. Corona for help after Coronavirus outbreak stalls their business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Unexpected inspiration. Local artists, whose businesses came to a screeching halt because of the coronavirus outbreak, are hoping to bounce back with a little help from St. Corona. “We have a handful of really popular New Mexican saints. You see the street names and the church names,” says artist Sean Wells.

But these days, local artists are painting a lesser-known saint, with a name that’s gone viral. “To think there’s a Saint Corona,” Wells says.

Now there are rumors swirling all over the internet that St.Corona is the Patron Saint of pandemics, “I think it’s wishful thinking people want to make these connections to make sense of what is going on,” says Father Scott Mansfield of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

But she’s actually the Patron Saint of treasure hunting. “It’s more about creating good flow in your life and bringing to you abundance in whatever form that is,” Wells says.

Local artists say that’s exactly what they need. “A lot of artists I know, they live on these small events. They make maybe not a whole lot of money but at least it’s consistent small amounts so when all these events dry up, it really hurts,” says artist James Montoya.

Inspired by the saint, James Montoya created an online group show to help other artists make a few extra bucks, by creating their own versions of St. Corona. “On the event page itself, the artists are going to post their work and put a starting bid and then everyone can bid underneath,” Montoya says.

In these uncertain times, Montoya hopes the Saint lives up to her name. “Hopefully she can bring us some luck,” Montoya says. The artwork will be posted on Facebook, the bidding will continue until May 14, the Feast day of Saint Corona.