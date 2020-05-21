Live Now
Local artist creating ‘Hometown Heroes’ mural

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local artist is honoring the workers keeping us safe during the pandemic. Mural artist Noe Barnett, who created the United mural downtown last year is now making a Hometown Heroes mural. It’s on the Grizzly Storage wall along I-25 just south of Paseo Del Norte.

Barnett is highlighting real workers in the state including an Albuquerque Police officer, trucker and a nurse. “She’s good now, but she did contract COVID while on the job so I thought it would be cool to have her on there,” said Barnett. The mural is expected to be finished by next Monday.

