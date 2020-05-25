Lobos to switch to contactless ticketing if sports return

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are taking extra steps to make sure they’re prepared for fans if sports come back this year.

Lobo Athletics announced this weekend that they will adopt a contactless ticket policy for hte football and basketball seasons. That means that no physical tickets will be sent out and that only mobile or print-at-home options will be available for fans.

Lobo officials say that not only will the contactless tickets keep people safer, it offers more convenience, being able to send tickets in a timely manner and give updates about time and date changes. Officials have not yet said whether these sports will happen.

