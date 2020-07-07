Lobo donor starts endowment fund to support men’s basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the University of New Mexico grapples with money woes, at least one athletics program is getting some outside help. Lobo donor Brook Watson has launched an endowment fund to support men’s basketball. The university says it’s a first of its kind funding source for the program that can be used however the head coach and athletics director see fit. Watson says he expects the endowment to help the program compete with power five colleges.
