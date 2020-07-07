Lobo donor starts endowment fund to support men’s basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans seem to be choosing a stay-cation these days rather than traveling out of state and having to quarantine for 14 days and that's been good for vacation rentals like Airbnb. Hosts say business has been good. as people still want to travel but not leave the state.

"As soon as we opened up our cabins we were booked back to back… but then came the new travel restrictions which says that people have to quarantine you know if they're here for the time they're here or for 14 days and I would say half of my guests canceled," said Sia Vom Dorp. She owns an Airbnb, called the Taos Farm Retreat. She said they have ten eco-cabins that house between three and four people with a full kitchen.