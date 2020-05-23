Lobo Athletics celebrate their graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Athletics are celebrating their student athletes graduation as best they can during the pandemic.

“Around this time, we’re usually sitting at the Pit, surrounded by all those individuals that helped you get here today. Unfortunately, we’re celebrating virtually,” said Eddie Nuñez, Director of Athletics.

Lobo Soccer alum and current nurse Olivia Ferrier called in to share her congratulations with the 2020 grads and offered words of wisdom for the future. Several other officials in the department also stopped in to encourage the athlete graduates in these uncertain times. The graduating students also provided a video where they stated their name, hometown, and the degree they’re earning.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources