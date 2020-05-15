Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Carlsbad reopens

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – State parks are slowly reopening under the governor’s newest order. One zoo in Carlsbad is allowing visitors to get out and see the animals, safely.

Visitors were thrilled to finally be able to get out of the house and explore the living Desert Zoo & Gardens. The zoo opened its doors Friday morning after the governor allowed state parks and other businesses to reopen under the new health order.

“I love it, I absolutely love watching animals,” said Genisis Marcus.

Rangers at the state park said all visitors must wear a mask. The outdoor exhibits will be open. The staff has marked the paths so people can only go in one direction to try and keep social distancing. The ranger said they have seen about 30 people come to the zoo Friday but expect those numbers to go up as more people come to learn that they have opened.

The families that were at the zoo said they just loved to be able to get to go somewhere. “They love it like we’re an adventurous family, so to get to go actually go in somewhere and do something is amazing,” said Ariel Marcus.

The staff is cleaning public areas multiple times a day and all employees will be wearing masks and gloves. The Living Desert State Park will be open Thursday through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No one will be allowed into the park after 3:30 p.m.

