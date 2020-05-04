Little League season up in the air amid Coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Little League World Series has been canceled because of the pandemic. Now, local Little League teams are scrambling to figure out if they’re going to have a season, and how it might look if they do.

It’s safe to say people are missing sports. Mike Smith, the President of Zia Little League, is especially missing baseball. “We just want to get back to baseball, and hear that baseball crack off the bat,” said Smith.

He’s dying to get back out on the mound with Little Leaguers, but he says right now the local little league season is up in the air. “It’s a fine line in between being prepared to go, and what are we doing if we can’t go,” said Smith.

Smith says even though Little League International canceled the Little League World Series, they’ve given local leagues the green light to have a season, as long as they follow the state’s health orders. Now, Smith is just waiting to hear what Governor Lujan Grisham has to say after May 15, the day the stay-at-home order is set to expire. “We’re going to follow the guidelines if we figure out a way we can make it work,” said Smith.

Earlier this week, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller addressed concerns over summer leagues during his telephone town hall, giving people like Smith a sliver of hope. “Roughly after Memorial Day, we are going to begin allowing all of these things. Whether it’s Little League or softball,” said Mayor Keller.

The Mayor says it’s going to look a little different than in years past. “The rules of the game, proximity, number of games, how we’re thinking about the stands, and tailgates. That’s what we’re working on right now,” said Keller.

Smith says they’re ready to adapt to whatever changes might come, and they’re hopeful they’ll have a successful season even after the delays. “What we really want to do is get back in a timely manner that is safe for everyone,” said Smith. He says right now Zia Little League has a no refund policy, but he and his board will reconsider that policy depending on what happens later this month.

