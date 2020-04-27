Liquor stores, ‘non-essential’ businesses want to reopen as ‘big box’ stores sell same items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than a month into Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order, there’s a growing conversation around what businesses should be open. Many businesses deemed ‘non-essential’ are wondering why they have to close but big box stores can stay open and sell those same items.

Connie Nellos, the owner of Quarters Discount Liquor, said it’s unfair for big box stores to sell alcohol while stand-alone liquor stores have to stay closed. “We’re sitting back here losing thousands of dollars of sales. And the box stores and the big chains are reaping it all in,” Nellos said.

He’s one of over 3,000 people that signed a petition asking the governor to open stand-alone liquor stores. The petition asks for liquor stores to open safely, offering a curbside pick up type business operation.

“We’ll let two people at a time if that’s what she wants, we’ll let one person at a time, we don’t care, we just want to be open,” Nellos said. “Make it even for everybody. But don’t give one and not the other.”

The Independent Liquor Retailers of New Mexico is also asking Gov. Lujan Grisham to open the 178 independent liquor retailers across the state. The group claims New Mexico is the only state where liquor stores are deemed non-essential.

At a press conference on Sunday, Albuquerque City Councilor Don Harris spoke to the broader issue. “It does not seem like there is any reason that are local businesses who sell these so-called ‘non-essential items’ shouldn’t be open. We trust our small businesses, we trust that they’ll follow these rules about social distancing,” Harris said.

People in the community are also weighing in.

“Supply and demand. people are going to go to get the things they want to get and it’s not fair to the small business owners to not be a part of that,” Barbara Fuery of Albuquerque said.

“If they have a drive up window then that’s okay. But other than that, like everybody else, they should be closed,” Bob D. of Albuquerque said.

People also pointed out this logic should apply to other areas like toy stores and clothing stores. Some, even suggesting big box stores rope off those sections of their stores since independent toy and clothing stores can’t compete.

No response for a request to comment from the governor’s office. Gov. Lujan Grisham has released a plan to slowly reopen businesses in the state but has yet to release a timeline. New Mexico’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to last until May 15.

