Limited in-person visits for kids in CYFD custody extended

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Because of the ongoing public health risks from COVID-19, the New Mexico Supreme Court is extending limitations on in-person visits between children in state custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) and their biological parents or guardians. In-person visitations required by district courts in abuse and neglect cases will remain suspended until further order of the Supreme Court.

An order issued by the state’s highest court extended the suspension, which was implemented in March and would have expired on April 26. Under the order, the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) is to make diligent efforts to provide for visits between parents and their children through videoconferencing and teleconferencing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources