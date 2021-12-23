Limited availability for COVID testing Christmas weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test on Friday may want to call ahead to the testing site as many sites will be closed Friday through Sunday for the holiday weekend. One site that will be open on Christmas Even is the clinic at CNM’s Montoya Campus in the northeast heights run by Peptineo.

For those traveling or attending Christmas gatherings, they offer a higher-cost option for same-day results. That clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule a test, visit peptineotesting.as.me/schedule.php.