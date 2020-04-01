‘Light It Up White Month’ in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull has proclaimed April “Light It Up White Month.”

Throughout April residents are encouraged to show their appreciation for those on the front lines by decorating their homes with white twinkle lights. They can also show their appreciation with ‘thank you’ signs in their windows.

Residents are asked to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag ‘Because We Care RR.’

