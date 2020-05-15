Lea County tells businesses to open at own discretion

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County told its residents, ‘it’s your choice’ and it will not enforce the state’s public health orders.

“Several people have asked me, ‘when will Lea County open up for business?’ My answer, is businesses will open when a business owner decides to open,” says Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher.

Gallagher added there are consequences to staying closed and consequences with state police if you open. He also added not to snitch on businesses that decided to open. Gallagher also told residents it’s your choice if you want to wear a mask. The state has fined businesses that ignored the health order.

