Lea County Sheriff’s Office encourages businesses to stay open

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is once again defying the governor’s order this time by encouraging business to stay open. The department posted a message on Facebook saying the sheriff understands and supports that businesses want to remain open. It goes on to ask businesses to stay open in a “responsible, discreet manner” keeping business doors closed and limiting customers to those they know and trust.

You may remember back in July, during the first shutdown of indoor dining, the Sheriff’s Department posted photos of deputies dining at a local restaurant.

