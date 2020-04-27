Lea County makes plans to reopen business

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says it supports local businesses that reopen in violation of the governor’s order saying they will not enforce the governor’s mandates. They’re asking businesses to be responsible and discrete keeping doors closed and locked and limiting it to one or two customers at a time.

Despite the sheriff’s stance, state police say it will continue to respond to complaints bout businesses that should be closed.

