Lea County holds COVID-safe livestock show

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Young New Mexicans have been working for months raising livestock to show off their skills at state and regional fairs. Those fairs are canceled but the livestock show isn’t, thanks to an updated public health order.

“It’s really cool. I just like to come out here and have fun,” said Canton Bolin.

The Lea County Fairgrounds is holding their annual livestock show a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The kids said they didn’t mind and were just glad to get out and show off their animals.

“We’ve been stuck at home for a long time, we’ve been working for five months training for this,” said Bolin.

The livestock show started Tuesday with goats and pigs. The show will finish the week with cows and chickens. The fair board president said because of the public health order, they have to move all the people and animals out between each show which has been trying but is glad just to be able to have the show.

“We were thrilled to get the news that we were going to be able to do this, so we’re doing all we can to try and make it work,” said Fair Board President Larry Wheeler.

The board said they have been working on having the livestock show for months but have had to keep pushing it back.

“You know work with them, set them up, run them, walk them. So it’s really special to get the chance to actually show what we have done,” said Katelyn Graham.

Everyone at the show is wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing, which some said they are doing it for the kids.

“I dislike these masks more than anybody, but if me wearing one allows these kids to come in there and show these animals then that’s what I’m going to do,” said Trey Kerby.

The livestock show will finish up on Saturday with an auction. The community is invited to attend and support the children who rely on this money for college. Everyone will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

