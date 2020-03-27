LCPD: We’re not stopping traffic for stay-at-home compliance

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department announced Friday that they and other local law enforcement agencies in New Mexico will not be conducting traffic stops checking for essential and non-essential work status.

The governor’s stay-at-home order, put into place Monday, seeks compliance from New Mexico residents but does not require municipal or county law enforcement agencies to enforce it. State police, along with local law enforcement are responding to complaints of non-compliance that are received from the public.

Las Cruces police are still conducting regular patrols, enforcing traffic regulations and responding to complaints.