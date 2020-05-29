Law enforcement participates in torch run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - State officials have repeatedly warned New Mexicans that social distancing and mask wearing will in-part make or break the next steps of reopening. Some businesses are now seeing how challenging it will be to enforce the rules.

Some recent video provided to KRQE News 13 shows a clear example of people failing to follow social distancing, mass gathering, and mask-wearing rules in Albuquerque. Recorded Thursday evening, the video shows more than 30 people waiting outside of a Hooters restaurant off Alameda Blvd. Many in the group are standing within 6-feet of each other and many aren’t wearing masks while waiting for patio seating at the restaurant.