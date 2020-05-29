Law enforcement participates in torch run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement participated in a modified torch run for the Special Olympics in New Mexico. The participants ran through Albuquerque and ended at Civic Plaza where they lit the Special Olympics cauldron. Officers helped raise money for Special Olympics New Mexico despite the cancellation of the New Mexico State Summer Games. Officers wore masks and spectators were asked to watch online.
