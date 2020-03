NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers say rumors that they’re pulling people over just to see if they’re doing essential business are false.

Under the governor’s order, people should only go out to work if they’re essential or to get groceries, or healthcare, or exercise. Agencies say despite some claims, they’re not randomly stopping drivers to see if they’re complying.

The Chaves County Sheriff says they’re concerned someone may be out there impersonating an officer doing this.