Latest public health order put ski season on hold

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest shutdown will delay the start of the ski season. A few resorts, including Taos Ski Valley and Red River Ski Area, were scheduled to open within the next two weeks. Those, of course, will have to be on hold and even though the current health order only lasts two weeks, it is not known yet how long it could be extended.
