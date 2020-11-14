Latest public health order put ski season on hold

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest shutdown will delay the start of the ski season. A few resorts, including Taos Ski Valley and Red River Ski Area, were scheduled to open within the next two weeks. Those, of course, will have to be on hold and even though the current health order only lasts two weeks, it is not known yet how long it could be extended.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss