Late-night crackdown in city parks following stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the two night following the mayor’s announcement the parks were off-limits except for exercise, it appears Albuquerque Police did late-night sweeps to run off the people hanging out or sleeping there.

Court records found 14 citations for being in parks after Mayor Tim Keller had this stern reminder to the public.

“The state has asked everyone to stay home which means they do not want anyone going to parks. Our parks are obviously there so there is an exception for exercise. If you’re going to use that exception, go there and then get home,” said Keller.

The citations were all written in the two nights after that March 24 plea by the mayor. They’re from six different parks almost all of them in and around the Louisiana corridor from the base to I-40.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources