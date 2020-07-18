Las Vegas schools approve reentry plan for 2020-21 school year

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Vegas City Schools Board of Education approved a reentry plan for the district Thursday. The board unanimously passed that the first nine weeks of the school year will be online beginning August 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students, staff, and the community.

Detailed parent and student schedules will go out to the community during the first week of August on the district’s remote plan as well as the hybrid plan. Once the state infection rate drops below 1.05, the district will then look at the approved hybrid model.

Under the hybrid model, the number of students in the building at any time is capped at 50% of classroom capacity. Students and staff will adhere to social distancing and face coverings will be required except when eating, drinking, and exercising.