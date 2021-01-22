Las Vegas, New Mexico extends nightly curfew through April 1

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has extended its nightly curfew. Since last April, the city has instituted an overnight stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus with exemptions for first responders, delivery drivers, and other essential workers. Now, the mayor is extending it again, at least through April 1; That’s in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A proclamation extending the curfew says in part:
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the duly elected and sworn Mayor of the City of Las Vegas this 20th day of January, 2021, due to civil and health emergencies created by Covid-19 and the increased risk of infection and transmission by public gatherings and use of public property, as well as the recent amended emergency public health order issued by the New Mexico Department of Health, it is hereby declared and ordered that a temporary curfew is imposed in the City of Las Vegas every day of the week for the hours between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. This curfew is effective as of 10:00 p.m. on January 20, 2021 and shall expire and automatically terminate on April 1, 2021 at 10:00 p.m., if not extended in writing by the Mayor.