Las Vegas, New Mexico extends nightly curfew through April 1

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has extended its nightly curfew. Since last April, the city has instituted an overnight stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus with exemptions for first responders, delivery drivers, and other essential workers. Now, the mayor is extending it again, at least through April 1; That’s in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A proclamation extending the curfew says in part: