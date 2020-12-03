Las Vegas Mayor credits community for county’s progression into ‘yellow’ tier

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Although Los Alamos County is back in the red, one county moved to the yellow zone Wednesday. San Miguel County dropped to the state’s threshold of a 5% positivity rate.

The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, credits the community for the county’s success by following the public health order and wearing a mask. The next step he says is to get San Miguel County to the less restrictive green level.

“We’re starting a big public awareness campaign with radio ads and posters and so forth asking people to think twice before leaving their house, think twice before they go to a store,” said Trujillo. The mayor has also implemented a 10 p.m. curfew.

