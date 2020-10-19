Las Vegas implements curfew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to soar, especially in Albuquerque, KRQE News 13 has learned Albuquerque Police has only written four citations since April for health order violations. This comes after the Governor repeatedly called for citations instead of warnings.

Mayor Tim Keller already had APD at his disposal, but back in July, he gave about 70-city employees the power to enforce the state's health order as well. There were firefighters on that list.