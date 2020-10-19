Las Vegas implements curfew

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Vegas mayor has once again decided to implement a town curfew to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will go into effect starting Wednesday. Essential workers like law enforcement, first responders, health care workers, and utility workers are exempt. The mayor also announced local law enforcement will issue citations to anyone who is not wearing a mask in public. The order is expected to last through Nov. 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

