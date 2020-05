Las Vegas businesses prepare food for frontline workers

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some businesses teamed up this week to give back to the healthcare community.

Lowe’s Market and Lowe’s Super Save in Las Vegas donated food so a local barbecue business could prepare it for front line workers at Alta Vista Regional Hospital. The Smoke-n-Train says it served up barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, and even dessert to feed 120 employees.

