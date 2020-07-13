News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Las Cruces Walmart reopens after 4 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Walmart has reopened just one day after it was revealed that employees tested positive for COVID-19. State officials forced the store on Rinconada Boulevard in Las Cruces to close Saturday after four employees tested positive over the last three weeks.

Walmart says all other employees were tested and sent home to quarantine. The state’s Environment Department allowed the store to reopen Sunday after it was cleaned and sanitized. Employees from other locations have temporarily been transferred to the store in the meantime.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss