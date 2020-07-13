Las Cruces Walmart reopens after 4 employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Walmart has reopened just one day after it was revealed that employees tested positive for COVID-19. State officials forced the store on Rinconada Boulevard in Las Cruces to close Saturday after four employees tested positive over the last three weeks.

Walmart says all other employees were tested and sent home to quarantine. The state’s Environment Department allowed the store to reopen Sunday after it was cleaned and sanitized. Employees from other locations have temporarily been transferred to the store in the meantime.