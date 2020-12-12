Las Cruces teachers encourage community to help slow the spread of COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers and coaches at Las Cruces High School are asking community members to help control the spread of coronavirus. The video is titled “Together We Can.”

In the video teachers and coaches talk about how by coming together, they can help slow the spread and COVID-19. They are also encouraging other schools to join in.

Friday, the state reported1,849 new coronavirus cases, brining the total to 116,565. The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 43 new coronavirus deaths, brining the total to 1,889. Hospitalizations also continued to climb.

Health and education officials also announced Friday that schools will be temporarily closed after winter break. The goal behind the closure is to minimize what may be a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

